11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Sailors with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, move pallets of water bottles at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, April 18, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the 11th MEU fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)