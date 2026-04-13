Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) for the District of Columbia National Guard joins Mayor Muriel Bowser during the 2026 Emancipation Day Parade in Washington, D.C., April 19, 2026. D.C. Emancipation Day commemorates the signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act on April 16, 1862, which freed more than 3,000 enslaved people in Washington, D.C. It was the first major act of emancipation in the United States, preceding the Emancipation Proclamation. Parade participants marched along Pennsylvania Avenue NW to a commemorative festival and concert. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 19:08
|Photo ID:
|9625530
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-PL327-7323
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.