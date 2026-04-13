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    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade [Image 13 of 20]

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    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) for the District of Columbia National Guard joins Mayor Muriel Bowser during the 2026 Emancipation Day Parade in Washington, D.C., April 19, 2026. D.C. Emancipation Day commemorates the signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act on April 16, 1862, which freed more than 3,000 enslaved people in Washington, D.C. It was the first major act of emancipation in the United States, preceding the Emancipation Proclamation. Parade participants marched along Pennsylvania Avenue NW to a commemorative festival and concert. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 19:08
    Photo ID: 9625528
    VIRIN: 260419-F-PL327-7246
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade
    2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade

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    DC National Guard
    Mayor Muriel Bowser
    community
    Parade
    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II
    Emancipation Day Parade 2026

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