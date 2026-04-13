2026 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade

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Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) for the District of Columbia National Guard joins Mayor Muriel Bowser during the 2026 Emancipation Day Parade in Washington, D.C., April 19, 2026. D.C. Emancipation Day commemorates the signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act on April 16, 1862, which freed more than 3,000 enslaved people in Washington, D.C. It was the first major act of emancipation in the United States, preceding the Emancipation Proclamation. Parade participants marched along Pennsylvania Avenue NW to a commemorative festival and concert. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)