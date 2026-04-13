Task Force Ashland  EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Derick Emanuelson, left, an explosive ordnance technician, demonstrates the capabilities of an Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II to 1st Lt. Madeline Wood, right, the embarkation officer, both assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a capabilities demonstration aboard Whidbey island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the South China Sea, April 15, 2026. The MTRS II is a medium‑sized, remotely operated unmanned ground vehicle developed for the U.S. military to perform hazardous tasks from a safe distance. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)