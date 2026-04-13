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    Task Force Ashland  EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration [Image 6 of 6]

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    Task Force Ashland  EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Derick Emanuelson, left, an explosive ordnance technician, demonstrates the capabilities of an Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II to 1st Lt. Madeline Wood, right, the embarkation officer, both assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a capabilities demonstration aboard Whidbey island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the South China Sea, April 15, 2026. The MTRS II is a medium‑sized, remotely operated unmanned ground vehicle developed for the U.S. military to perform hazardous tasks from a safe distance. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 07:30
    Photo ID: 9625069
    VIRIN: 260415-M-FG738-1216
    Resolution: 3368x6000
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Ashland  EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Ashland  EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration
    Task Force Ashland  EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration
    Task Force Ashland  EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration
    Task Force Ashland  EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration
    Task Force Ashland  EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration
    Task Force Ashland  EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration

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    15thMEU
    USSASHLAND
    Marines
    TFASH

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