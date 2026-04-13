Task Force Ashland  EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration

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A U.S. Marine Corps Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II attached to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, is staged by explosive ordnance disposal technicians during a capabilities demonstrationaboard Whidbey island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the South China Sea, April 15, 2026. The MTRS II is a medium‑sized, remotely operated unmanned ground vehicle developed for the U.S. military to perform hazardous tasks from a safe distance. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)