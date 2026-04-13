U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Derick Emanuelson, an explosive ordnance technician assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, operates a Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II during a capabilities demonstration aboard Whidbey island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the South China Sea, April 15, 2026. The MTRS II is a medium‑sized, remotely operated unmanned ground vehicle developed for the U.S. military to perform hazardous tasks from a safe distance. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. Emanuelson is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 07:30
|Photo ID:
|9625067
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-FG738-1101
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland EOD Conducts MTRS II Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.