U.S. Soldiers from the 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, pose for a photo with a member of the public in front of the Washington Monument during the Blossom Kite Festival in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 01:57
|Photo ID:
|9624979
|VIRIN:
|260328-Z-LK770-1649
|Resolution:
|6773x4515
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the Blossom Kite Festival [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.