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    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial [Image 10 of 18]

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    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Marcos Lopez, right, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, high fives a member of the public at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 01:57
    Photo ID: 9624975
    VIRIN: 260328-Z-LK770-1483
    Resolution: 5655x3770
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln MemoriaL
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the Blossom Kite Festival
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the Blossom Kite Festival
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the Blossom Kite Festival
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the Blossom Kite Festival
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the Blossom Kite Festival
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the Blossom Kite Festival

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    TAGS

    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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