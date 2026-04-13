Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial

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From left, U.S. Army Pfc. Milan Martin, Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Metz, Spc.Trinity Jones, and 1st Lt. Devonte Wells, all assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, patrol during a “No Kings” protest at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)