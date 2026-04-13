EOD Demo Range

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U.S. Army Sgt. Johnathan Prem, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assigned to the 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, activates the MK152 receiver using the transmitter in preparation for a demolition shot at the EOD demolition range at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 15, 2026. The training reinforces technical proficiency, proper procedures, and safety during explosive operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)