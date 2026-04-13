EOD Demo Range

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Stachowski, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assigned to the 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, prepares explosives for a cleanup demolition shot on the EOD demolition range at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 15, 2026. The training reinforces safe handling, preparation, and execution of explosive materials during controlled operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)