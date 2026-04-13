U.S. Army Sgt. Johnathan Prem, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assigned to the 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, prepares shock tube on the EOD demolition range at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 15, 2026. The training reinforces precision, safety, and proper charge assembly during explosive operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 16:14
|Photo ID:
|9624502
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-PT551-4483
|Resolution:
|6405x4575
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Demo Range [Image 42 of 42], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.