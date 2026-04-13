EOD Demo Range

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U.S. Army Sgt. Johnathan Prem, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assigned to the 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, prepares shock tube on the EOD demolition range at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 15, 2026. The training reinforces precision, safety, and proper charge assembly during explosive operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)