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    EOD Demo Range [Image 15 of 42]

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    EOD Demo Range

    GERMANY

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Johnathan Prem, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assigned to the 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, prepares shock tube on the EOD demolition range at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 15, 2026. The training reinforces precision, safety, and proper charge assembly during explosive operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 16:14
    Photo ID: 9624502
    VIRIN: 260415-A-PT551-4483
    Resolution: 6405x4575
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EOD Demo Range [Image 42 of 42], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether
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    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician
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