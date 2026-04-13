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    Fleet Week Houston ruck-run [Image 5 of 5]

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    Fleet Week Houston ruck-run

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo at Memorial Park in Houston, Texas, April 18, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Fleet Week Houston commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 15:36
    Photo ID: 9624446
    VIRIN: 260418-M-GQ491-1887
    Resolution: 6641x4427
    Size: 7.72 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fleet Week Houston ruck-run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Perri Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    America250
    Fleet Week Houston
    America 250
    Freedom250
    FWHTX

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