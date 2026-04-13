Fleet Week Houston ruck-run

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U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Le’Andrew McCoy, from Alabama, an air traffic control navigational aids technician with Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives remarks after a ruck-run at Memorial Park in Houston, Texas, April 18, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Fleet Week Houston commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood)