U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and community members of Houston, participate in a ruck-run at Memorial Park in Houston, Texas, April 18, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Fleet Week Houston commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9624436
|VIRIN:
|260418-M-GQ491-1548
|Resolution:
|6378x4252
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fleet Week Houston ruck-run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Perri Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.