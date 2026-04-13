DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, coins veterans during the Blue Ridge Honor Flight ceremony in Washington, D.C., recognizing the service and sacrifice of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam veterans, and Gold Star families, at the World War II Memorial, April 18, 2026. The ceremony also included a wreath-laying portion, reinforcing that freedom carries a cost—paid by those who served and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Sterling)