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    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial [Image 4 of 10]

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    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, delivers remarks during the Blue Ridge Honor Flight ceremony in Washington, D.C., recognizing the service and sacrifice of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam veterans, and Gold Star families, at the World War II Memorial, April 18, 2026. The ceremony also included a wreath-laying portion, reinforcing that freedom carries a cost—paid by those who served and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9624406
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-EB151-1116
    Resolution: 5098x3538
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial
    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial
    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial
    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial
    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial
    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial
    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial
    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial
    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial
    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial

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    TAGS

    Gold Star families
    Korean War
    Vietnam
    D.C. National Guard
    World War II
    Blue Ridge Honor Flight

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