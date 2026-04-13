11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, April 18, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)