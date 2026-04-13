11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer

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U.S. Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) unchain U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, April 18, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)