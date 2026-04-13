(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, launches from the flight deck aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, April 18, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 08:45
    Photo ID: 9623962
    VIRIN: 260418-M-KL381-1151
    Resolution: 5102x3401
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11thMEU
    prideofthepacific
    JointForce
    BoxerStrong
    PeaceThroughStrength
    FleetReadiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery