JTF-DC Commanding General Battlefield Circulation

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U.S. Army Spc. Raziel Cruz (left) with the Georgia National Guard, assigned to District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, speaks with Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard II, commanding general (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., April 15, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)