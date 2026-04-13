JTF-DC Battlefield Commanding General Battlefield Circulation

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen Leland Blanchard II, the commanding general (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, converses with Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., April 15, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)