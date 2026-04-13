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    Fist Bump with Me! [Image 6 of 9]

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    Fist Bump with Me!

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erica Gonzales with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force District of Columbia, in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, gives a fist-bump to a civilian at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., April 15, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 05:19
    Photo ID: 9623922
    VIRIN: 260416-A-OD941-6085
    Resolution: 5895x3949
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fist Bump with Me! [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    District of Columbia
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    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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