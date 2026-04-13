USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command

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260417-N-EN156-1068 SILVERALE, Wash. (April 17, 2026) Cmdr. Art Richardson relieves Cmdr. Martin Roschmann as commanding officer of Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, April 17, 2026. Maine is assigned to Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, which exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson)