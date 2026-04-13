USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command

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260417-N-EN156-1067 SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 17, 2026) Cmdr. Martin Roschmann delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, April 17, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Art Richardson relieved Roschmann as commanding officer of USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew. Maine is assigned to SUBGRU-9, which exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson)