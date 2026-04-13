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    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command [Image 7 of 13]

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    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command

    SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    260417-N-EN156-1064 SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 17, 2026) Capt. Nate Luther, commodore of Submarine Squadron 17, awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Martin Roschmann during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, April 17, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Art Richardson, left, relieved Cmdr. Martin Roschmann as commanding officer of USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew. Maine is assigned to SUBGRU-9, which exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 22:41
    Photo ID: 9623826
    VIRIN: 260417-N-EN156-1064
    Resolution: 5419x3261
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command [Image 13 of 13], by LT Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew Changes Command

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