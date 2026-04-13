2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball

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From left to right, Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Lt. j.g. Ethan Tae, assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769), retired Capt. Bill Hicks, and Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, pose for a photo at the 2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Ball in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 11, 2026. The 126th submarine birthday ball celebrates the inception of the U.S. Submarine Force on April 11, 1900. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)