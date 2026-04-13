(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 15 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Omar Dominquez 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks as guest speaker during the 2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Ball in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 11, 2026. The 126th submarine birthday ball celebrates the inception of the U.S. Submarine Force April 11, 1900. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 21:45
    Photo ID: 9623800
    VIRIN: 260411-N-DZ831-1539
    Resolution: 6454x4303
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 20 of 20], by CPO Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 Pearl Harbor Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball
    2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    Submarine Ball
    Silent Service
    Pearl Harbor
    Birthday
    COMSUBPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery