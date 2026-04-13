2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Birthday Ball

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Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks during the 2026 Pearl Harbor Officer Submarine Ball in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 11, 2026. The 126th submarine birthday ball celebrates the inception of the U.S. Submarine Force on April 11, 1900. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)