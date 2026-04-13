U.S. Army Sgt. Kenjavier Williams, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrols on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., April 11, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 20:49
|Photo ID:
|9623738
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-LK770-2362
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe & Beautiful Mission [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.