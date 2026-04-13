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    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe Mission [Image 1 of 12]

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    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe Mission

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Dmonte Jefferson, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, poses for a photo with parrots in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., April 11, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 20:49
    Photo ID: 9623728
    VIRIN: 260411-Z-LK770-2043
    Resolution: 6458x4305
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe Mission [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe Mission
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe &amp; Beautiful Mission
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe &amp; Beautiful Mission
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe &amp; Beautiful Mission
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe &amp; Beautiful Mission
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe &amp; Beautiful Mission
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe &amp; Beautiful Mission
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe &amp; Beautiful Mission
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe &amp; Beautiful Mission
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe &amp; Beautiful Mission
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe &amp; Beautiful Mission
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers support the DC Safe &amp; Beautiful Mission

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    TAGS

    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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