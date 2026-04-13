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U.S. Army Sgt. Davariea Cannon, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, uses a Land Mobile Radio in Washington, D.C., April 11, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)