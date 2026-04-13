San Francisco JROTC Cadets Tackle STEM at Camp Parks

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Lt. Col. Richard King (center left) and California State Treasurer Fiona Ma watch the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) competitors compete in a “Robot” obstacle competition at the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) graduation hosted by Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, April 1,, 2026. More than 200 cadets from the San Francisco Unified School District’s (SFUSD) JROTC were recognized for their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony April 1, held at the Regional Training Site – Medical (RTS Med) on Parks Reserve Forces Training Area. The event marked the successful conclusion of the seven-day JROTC STEM Futures Academy, a residential camp designed to inspire the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The graduation was the capstone of a rigorous week of learning and leadership development. The academy brought together students from Washington, Galileo, Lincoln, Mission, Lowell, and Balboa High Schools in a unique partnership between the U.S. Army and SFUSD.