(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Francisco JROTC Cadets Tackle STEM at Camp Parks [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    San Francisco JROTC Cadets Tackle STEM at Camp Parks

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Lt. Col. Richard King (center left) and California State Treasurer Fiona Ma watch the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) competitors compete in a “Robot” obstacle competition at the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) graduation hosted by Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, April 1,, 2026. More than 200 cadets from the San Francisco Unified School District’s (SFUSD) JROTC were recognized for their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony April 1, held at the Regional Training Site – Medical (RTS Med) on Parks Reserve Forces Training Area. The event marked the successful conclusion of the seven-day JROTC STEM Futures Academy, a residential camp designed to inspire the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math.
    The graduation was the capstone of a rigorous week of learning and leadership development. The academy brought together students from Washington, Galileo, Lincoln, Mission, Lowell, and Balboa High Schools in a unique partnership between the U.S. Army and SFUSD.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9623413
    VIRIN: 260401-A-SV101-3048
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Francisco JROTC Cadets Tackle STEM at Camp Parks [Image 2 of 2], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Francisco JROTC Cadets Tackle STEM at Camp Parks
    San Francisco JROTC Cadets Tackle STEM at Camp Parks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    San Francisco JROTC Cadets Tackle STEM at Camp Parks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery