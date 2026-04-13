San Francisco JROTC Cadets Tackle STEM at Camp Parks

Photo By Jim O'Donnell | A San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps...... read more read more Photo By Jim O'Donnell | A San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) student speaks with City of Dublin Councilmember Kashef Qaadri at the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) graduation ceremony at the Regional Training Site-Medical building on Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, April 1, 2026. More than 200 cadets from SFUSD JROTC were recognized for their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony April 1, held at the Regional Training Site – Medical (RTS Med) on Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA). The event marked the successful conclusion of the seven-day JROTC STEM Futures Academy, a residential camp designed to inspire the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math. The graduation was the capstone of a rigorous week of learning and leadership development. The academy brought together students from Washington, Galileo, Lincoln, Mission, Lowell, and Balboa High Schools in a unique partnership between the U.S. Army and SFUSD. see less | View Image Page

DUBLIN, CA– After a week of intensive hands-on training, more than 200 cadets from the San Francisco Unified School District’s (SFUSD) Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) celebrated the conclusion of their program at a graduation ceremony April 1, at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) commonly called by its original name, Camp Parks. The event marked the successful conclusion of the seven-day JROTC STEM Futures Academy, a residential camp designed to inspire the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).



The academy brought together students from Washington, Galileo, Lincoln, Mission, Lowell, and Balboa High Schools in a unique partnership between the U.S. Army and SFUSD, challenging them with a rigorous week of learning and leadership development.

Lt. Col. Richard King, Camp Parks Garrison Commander, reflected on the program's impact. "We were honored to host the SFUSD students again for the second year. It's so remarkable to see these students participating in STEM activities on Camp Parks.”

Retired Lt. Col. Douglas Bullard, the director for the SFUSD JROTC, also commented on the program's success. "For many of our cadets, coming to Camp Parks is like stepping into another world," Bullard said. "We are immensely grateful to Lt. Col. King and the entire Camp Parks garrison for their incredible partnership that makes this immersive experience possible."

The true measure of the academy's impact was found in the students' own words.

"I was very happy to come back," said Reuben Reyes, a senior at Balboa High School. "It's a big change from the city; it's really safe here. JROTC has really helped me learn leadership and communication."

For others, it was a week of new adventures. "This was a really good opportunity to do new things," said Nova Yu, a sophomore from Lincoln High School attending for the first time. "I've never been to a sleepaway event like this."

"The best thing I've learned... is being able to communicate well with my cadets," shared Jada Milieti, a junior from Balboa High School. "These are leadership skills that will help me in the future."

For Celeste Maria Murcia, a senior from Lowell High School and a four-year veteran of the program, the experience was exceptional. "The industry visit at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory was really cool... This year's JCLC was my favorite one out of all four years. I could stay here for a month or two."

The students' enthusiasm and high caliber did not go unnoticed by the installation's leadership.

"It is incredibly rewarding to play a role in the development of these exceptional young men and women," Lt. Col. King added. "We are well aware that many of these cadets come from high schools with a well-earned reputation for academic excellence. To bring that same caliber of dedication to the challenges here is inspiring."

Also observing the ceremony was Camp Parks Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Lorey. "The level of technical skill and critical thinking they demonstrated goes far beyond typical classroom exercise," he said. "I have no doubt I was looking at some of our nation’s sharpest future leaders today."