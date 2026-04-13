San Francisco JROTC Cadets Tackle STEM at Camp Parks

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A San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) student speaks with City of Dublin Councilmember Kashef Qaadri at the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) graduation ceremony at the Regional Training Site-Medical building on Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, April 1, 2026. More than 200 cadets from SFUSD JROTC were recognized for their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony April 1, held at the Regional Training Site – Medical (RTS Med) on Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA). The event marked the successful conclusion of the seven-day JROTC STEM Futures Academy, a residential camp designed to inspire the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The graduation was the capstone of a rigorous week of learning and leadership development. The academy brought together students from Washington, Galileo, Lincoln, Mission, Lowell, and Balboa High Schools in a unique partnership between the U.S. Army and SFUSD.