A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to 6th Weapons Squadron takes off for a mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 8, 2026. The 6th WPS, assigned to the USAF Weapons School, specializes in advanced training for F-35A Lightning II pilots and instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Annika Schermerhorn)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9623381
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-MO303-1010
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Annika Schermerhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.