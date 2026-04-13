(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Nellis Air Force Base

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Airman Annika Schermerhorn 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron takes off for a mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 8, 2026. The 6th WPS, assigned to the USAF Weapons School, specializes in advanced training for F-35A Lightning II pilots and instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Annika Schermerhorn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9623380
    VIRIN: 260408-F-MO303-1009
    Resolution: 7325x4146
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Annika Schermerhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Nellis Air Force Base
    Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Nellis Air Force Base
    Aircraft takeoffs at Nellis Air Force Base
    Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Nellis Air Force Base
    Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Nellis Air Force Base
    Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Nellis Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery