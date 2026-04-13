Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Nellis Air Force Base

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron takes off for a mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 8, 2026. The 6th WPS, assigned to the USAF Weapons School, specializes in advanced training for F-35A Lightning II pilots and instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Annika Schermerhorn)