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    Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026 [Image 8 of 9]

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    Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026

    SIRTE, LIBYA

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A green smoke canister fades out after joint special forces training with Libyan joint forces and the United Kingdom Land Special Operations Force 2 RANGER in Sirte, Libya on April 17, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 16:09
    Photo ID: 9623238
    VIRIN: 260417-F-MI374-1327
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: SIRTE, LY
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026
    Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026
    Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026
    Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026
    Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026
    Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026
    Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026
    Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026
    Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026

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    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Libya
    UK
    AFRICOM

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