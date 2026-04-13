Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026

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Libyan joint forces soldiers prepare for a site raid alongside members of the United Kingdom Army Special Operations Brigade 2 RANGER during a joint special operations demonstration in Sirte, Libya on April 17, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)