Libyan joint forces train with U.K. for Flintlock 2026

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A United Kingdom Army Special Operations Brigade 2 RANGER uses the scope on his rifle to observe an inbound Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) during training for Flintlock in Sirte, Libya on April 17, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)