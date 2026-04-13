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    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026 [Image 6 of 7]

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    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    260226-N-AT886-1096 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2026) Hospital Apprentice Henry Ruizzuniga, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, covers a training manikin with a hypothermia blanket during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) on Feb. 26, 2026. In TCCC training, medical personnel are taught to use hypothermia blankets to prevent casualties from losing body heat and going into shock, ensuring combat readiness as it can be a lifesaving factor in fatal situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Japay Andres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 14:37
    Photo ID: 9622794
    VIRIN: 260226-N-AT886-1096
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026

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