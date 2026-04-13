NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026

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260226-N-AT886-1096 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2026) Hospital Apprentice Henry Ruizzuniga, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, covers a training manikin with a hypothermia blanket during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) on Feb. 26, 2026. In TCCC training, medical personnel are taught to use hypothermia blankets to prevent casualties from losing body heat and going into shock, ensuring combat readiness as it can be a lifesaving factor in fatal situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Japay Andres)