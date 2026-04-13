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    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026 [Image 7 of 7]

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    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    260226-N-AT886-1102 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Eduardo Sanchez-Padilla, assigned to Joint Strike Fighter Wing at Naval Air Station Leemore, secures a bandage on a training manikin's amputated leg during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026. In TCCC training, medical personnel are taught to properly secure a bandage over wounds to support hemorrhage control and protect wounds until evacuation and advanced care are available in combat situations, ensuring fighting strength and operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Japay Andres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 14:37
    Photo ID: 9622798
    VIRIN: 260226-N-AT886-1102
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026

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