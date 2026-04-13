NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026

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260226-N-AT886-1102 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Eduardo Sanchez-Padilla, assigned to Joint Strike Fighter Wing at Naval Air Station Leemore, secures a bandage on a training manikin's amputated leg during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026. In TCCC training, medical personnel are taught to properly secure a bandage over wounds to support hemorrhage control and protect wounds until evacuation and advanced care are available in combat situations, ensuring fighting strength and operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Japay Andres)