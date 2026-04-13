NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026

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260226-N-AT886-1071 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2026) Hospital Apprentice Henry Ruizzuniga, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, seals a gunshot wound on the back of the training manikin with an occlusive dressing during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) on Feb. 26, 2026. TCCC training prepares service members to be operational and warfighter ready anywhere – anytime as it teaches medical personnel how to provide immediate medical combat care which can be the lifesaving factor between life or death. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)