260226-N-AT886-1071 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2026) Hospital Apprentice Henry Ruizzuniga, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, seals a gunshot wound on the back of the training manikin with an occlusive dressing during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) on Feb. 26, 2026. TCCC training prepares service members to be operational and warfighter ready anywhere – anytime as it teaches medical personnel how to provide immediate medical combat care which can be the lifesaving factor between life or death. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:37
|Photo ID:
|9622786
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-AT886-1071
|Resolution:
|3440x2288
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.