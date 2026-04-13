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    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026 [Image 5 of 7]

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    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    260226-N-AT886-1071 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2026) Hospital Apprentice Henry Ruizzuniga, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, seals a gunshot wound on the back of the training manikin with an occlusive dressing during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) on Feb. 26, 2026. TCCC training prepares service members to be operational and warfighter ready anywhere – anytime as it teaches medical personnel how to provide immediate medical combat care which can be the lifesaving factor between life or death. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 14:37
    Photo ID: 9622786
    VIRIN: 260226-N-AT886-1071
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training At Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 26, 2026

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    Navy Medicine
    Naval Hospital Pensacola
    NMRTC
    U.S. Navy
    NMRTCPensacola

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