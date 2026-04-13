U.S. Army Sgt. Noha Garcia with America's First Corps reenlists under the Iron Mike statue at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 16, 2026. Reenlistments reflect the Army's continued commitment to retaining experienced Soldiers and maintaining a ready, professional force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9622462
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-OO251-4951
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Sgt. Reenlists at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kylee Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.