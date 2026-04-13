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    U.S. Army Sgt. Reenlists at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 4 of 5]

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    U.S. Army Sgt. Reenlists at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. Noha Garcia with America's First Corps reenlists under the Iron Mike statue at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 16, 2026. Reenlistments reflect the Army's continued commitment to retaining experienced Soldiers and maintaining a ready, professional force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9622434
    VIRIN: 260415-A-OO251-6112
    Resolution: 3894x5841
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Sgt. Reenlists at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kylee Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Sgt. Reenlists at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    U.S. Army Sgt. Reenlists at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    U.S. Army Sgt. Reenlists at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

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