U.S. Army Sgt. Reenlists at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

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U.S. Army Sgt. Noha Garcia with America's First Corps reenlists under the Iron Mike statue at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 16, 2026. Reenlistments reflect the Army's continued commitment to retaining experienced Soldiers and maintaining a ready, professional force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)