11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., center, senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing command chief, congratulates Master Sgt. Devin Garcia, a flight chief with the 11th Comptroller Squadron, during the Air Force District of Washington annual awards ceremony on JBAB, Washington, D.C., April 9, 2026. The ceremony highlighted members across the AFDW for their mission accomplishments throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)