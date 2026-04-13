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    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., center, senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing command chief, congratulates Master Sgt. Devin Garcia, a flight chief with the 11th Comptroller Squadron, during the Air Force District of Washington annual awards ceremony on JBAB, Washington, D.C., April 9, 2026. The ceremony highlighted members across the AFDW for their mission accomplishments throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 12:53
    Photo ID: 9622448
    VIRIN: 260409-F-OU359-1462
    Resolution: 4559x3033
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony
    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony
    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony

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