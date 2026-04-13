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    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

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    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sanda Levey, center, administrative apprentice with the 11th Comptroller Squadron, salutes Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, Air Force District of Washington and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, at the AFDW annual awards ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 9, 2026. The ceremony highlighted members across AFDW for their mission accomplishments throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 12:53
    Photo ID: 9622436
    VIRIN: 260409-F-OU359-1268
    Resolution: 5481x3647
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony
    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony
    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony

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