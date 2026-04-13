11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sanda Levey, center, administrative apprentice with the 11th Comptroller Squadron, salutes Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, Air Force District of Washington and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, at the AFDW annual awards ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 9, 2026. The ceremony highlighted members across AFDW for their mission accomplishments throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9622436
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-OU359-1268
|Resolution:
|5481x3647
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
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