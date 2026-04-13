11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony

From left: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Hooper, first sergeant with the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron; Sgt. 1st Class Robert Cox, operations flight chief with the 11th Security Forces Squadron; Cheryl Grant, security assistant for reports and analysis with the 11th SFS; Master Sgt. Devin Garcia, financial management flight chief with the 11th Comptroller Squadron; and Welth Cooper, commodities and services flight chief with the 11th Contracting Squadron, gather during the Air Force District of Washington annual award ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 9, 2026. The event honored outstanding performance and achievements across AFDW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9622426
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-MS296-1536
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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