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    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

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    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Arlene Carrara 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    From left: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Hooper, first sergeant with the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron; Sgt. 1st Class Robert Cox, operations flight chief with the 11th Security Forces Squadron; Cheryl Grant, security assistant for reports and analysis with the 11th SFS; Master Sgt. Devin Garcia, financial management flight chief with the 11th Comptroller Squadron; and Welth Cooper, commodities and services flight chief with the 11th Contracting Squadron, gather during the Air Force District of Washington annual award ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 9, 2026. The event honored outstanding performance and achievements across AFDW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 12:53
    Photo ID: 9622426
    VIRIN: 260409-F-MS296-1536
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Arlene Carrara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony
    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony
    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony
    11WG recognized at AFDW awards ceremony

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